MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Andrei Melnichenko, who controls Russia-focused fertiliser producer Eurochem, sees no issues with banks and their compliance after his inclusion on the U.S. list of so-called “oligarchs”, he told reporters in Moscow on Friday.

“Probably, there will be some difficulties,” he said, adding that it was impossible to predict the situation now. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Polina Devitt)