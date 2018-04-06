Russian minister: sanctioned companies will receive more govt support -Ifax

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian state companies included on a new list of U.S. sanctions will receive additional government support, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying on Friday.

The United States imposed new sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials on Friday in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Manturov said Russian companies that refused to cooperate with firms included on the sanctions list would be punished, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)