FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 10, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Kremlin says market slump is emotion-led, will be correction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - A slump in the prices of Russian assets after the United States imposed sanctions on a group of Russian tycoons is partly driven by emotion and there will be a correction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Speaking on a regular conference call, Peskov said: “There have indeed been strong negative trends on the market. Partly that is to do with market trends, partly it’s to do with the emotional fallout (from the sanctions). There will subsequently be a correction.” (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.