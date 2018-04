MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russian gas producer Novatek, said on Friday he does not expect any “serious” international sanctions against the company.

He also said that dividends will rise in line with profit growth, while the company may consider increasing the payout once the issue of financing the Arctic LNG liquefied natural gas project is agreed. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)