Russian lawmaker says Russia should halt space cooperation with U.S. - RIA

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - A Russian senator, Viktor Bondarev, said that for the sake of national security Russia should halt its space cooperation with the United States, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, lawmakers proposed a ban on U.S. imports in response to a new set of U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia.

The lower house of parliament is expected to consider draft legislation on the matter next week. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Hugh Lawson)