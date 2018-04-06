Russian security council chief says new sanctions will not end U.S. ties

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday that Moscow’s contacts with the United States government would not be brought to an end by new U.S. sanctions.

Patrushev told reporters after a meeting of the Security Council that sanctioned individuals and entities would find ways to offset the restrictions.

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials, striking at associates of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber Editing by Andrew Osborn)