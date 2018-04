MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin said on Tuesday the U.S. sanctions imposed on some Russian companies resembled a large-scale trade war.

In an interview with Rossiya 24 TV, Potanin did not rule out a further escalation in the sanctions, but said metals production at Norilsk Nickel, in which he is the largest shareholder, was in high demand and the company’s long-term prospects were favourable. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)