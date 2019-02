MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Promsvyazbank is ready for any scenario related to possible new U.S. sanctions, the bank said in comments reported by Interfax news agency on Thursday.

Russia’s central bank took over Promsvyazbank in a bailout in 2017. The lender was later earmarked by the government to provide credit to entities under sanctions so that other lenders could offload the risk. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by Edmund Blair)