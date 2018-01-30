FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Russia's Putin: U.S. "oligarch list" is an unfriendly act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the release of a list of major Russian businessmen close to the Kremlin by the United States was an unfriendly act, but Moscow was not currently planning to retaliate.

The list, drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law in August last year, does not mean those included will be subject to sanctions, but it casts a potential shadow of sanctions risk over a wide circle of wealthy Russians.

Putin said the list would further complicate U.S.-Russia relations, but Moscow wanted to improve ties. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Peter Graff)

