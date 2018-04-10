Raiffeisen says 0.1 pct of its business exposed to new sanctions on Russia

VIENNA, April 10 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International said only 0.1 percent of its total assets were linked to companies directly affected by the latest U.S. sanctions on Russia.

“With respect to the most recent US sanctions, RBI’s total exposure to sanctioned companies amounts to approximately 0.1 percent of total assets,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Raiffeisen Bank’s shares have dropped around 15 percent since the ratcheting up of sanctions on Russia was announced on Friday. The bank had 9 percent of its total assets in Russia in 2017. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Susan Fenton)