MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia will continue decreasing its holdings of U.S. securities in response to new U.S. sanctions on Moscow, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, RIA state news agency reported on Sunday.

Russia will increasingly use roubles and other currencies, including the euro, rather than the U.S. dollar in its settlements, Siluanov said, speaking on state TV. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mark Potter)