April 13, 2018 / 8:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian lawmakers mull ban on U.S. audit, consulting and law firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers are considering imposing restrictions on or banning U.S. audit companies, consultancies and law firms, draft legislation in the lower house of parliament showed on Friday.

Lawmakers said earlier on Friday they had drafted legislation in response to new U.S. sanctions that proposes banning imports of a raft of U.S. goods and services to Russia and restricting economic ties. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Hugh Lawson)

