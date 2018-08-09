Russia to work on retaliatory measures against new U.S. sanctions - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow was starting to work on retaliatory measures after the United States announced a new round of sanctions against Moscow.

Washington said on Wednesday it was imposing fresh sanctions on Russia by the end of August after determining that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain, something the Kremlin denies.

Zakharova told reporters at a briefing that no evidence had been presented to prove Russia’s blame, and that the pretext for the new round of sanctions had been made up. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)