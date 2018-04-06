FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 1:15 PM / a day ago

Russian arms exporter says U.S. sanctions aim to push it from global market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Friday that new U.S. sanctions against it were designed to squeeze Russia out of the global arms market.

“This is unfair competition in its purest form,” a Rosoboronexport spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials, striking at associates of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber Editing by Andrew Osborn)

