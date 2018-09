YEREVAN/MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Armenal, an aluminium foil plant in Armenia, has started reducing output due to U.S. sanctions which have hit its owner, Russian aluminium giant Rusal, said a source at the plant and a source close to Rusal.

