May 14, 2018 / 5:53 AM / in an hour

Russia is not considering buying stakes in EN+, Rusal -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia is not considering buying stakes in EN+ and Rusal, two companies hit by U.S. sanctions last month, acting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

Siluanov said one option for supporting aluminium giant Rusal was to use funds from Promsvyazbank, a lender that the country’s central bank took over last year.

In April, Washington imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska and several companies in which he is a large shareholder, including Rusal, En+ and GAZ, in response to what the United States called Russia’s “malign activities”. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)

