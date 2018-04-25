FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian deputy PM: nationalisation of firms possible only if owners propose it -Interfax
April 25, 2018 / 4:56 PM / in 33 minutes

Russian deputy PM: nationalisation of firms possible only if owners propose it -Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday that nationalisation of sanctions-hit companies in the country Is possible only if their owners propose it, but no one has suggested it yet, Interfax news agency reported.

Speaking of state-controlled companies, Dvorkovich said that exceptions from the state rule on spending of 50 percent of net income on dividend payment were possible for Gazprom, Transneft and some other companies. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Mark Heinrich)

