FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 24, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rusal sanctions seen risk to Kazakh coal venture -Samruk Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, April 24 (Reuters) - The Bogatyr Komir coal mining joint venture between Kazakhstan’s state-run Samruk Energy and Rusal could face risks linked to U.S. sanctions against the Russian aluminium producer, Samruk said on Tuesday.

Bogatyr Komir produces 41 million tonnes of coal a year, which it sells in Kazakhstan and Russia, mostly to power plants.

U.S. sanctions could hamper the venture’s equipment upgrade project, Samruk, a unit of sovereign fund Samruk Kazyna, said in a written reply to questions from Reuters.

“Probable sanctions-related risks have been identified, including with regards to Bogatyr Komir, in which Rusal indirectly owns a 50 percent stake,” the firm said.

Samruk said it had contacted ThyssenKrupp, a supplier of equipment for the venture, and the Eurasian Development Bank, asking them to confirm whether they would continue working with Bogatyr Komir.

It provided no other details. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.