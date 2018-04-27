Rusal to quit global market if U.S. sanctions stay after independent board chosen - source

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rusal will be forced to quit the global aluminium market and focus on domestic consumers instead if the United States does not lift sanctions on it once its board becomes independent, a source familiar with the matter said.

Rusal will soon appoint a fully independent board, which in turn will appoint a new management team in the hope that the United States will remove the aluminium firm from its sanctions list, two sources told Reuters earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Osborn)