April 19, 2018 / 8:31 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

RPT-Novelis to stop buying Rusal metal, but sees low risk of disruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to adjust story format)

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Novelis Corp, the world’s biggest producer of rolled aluminium products, said it will no longer purchase metal produced by Russia’s Rusal to comply with U.S. sanctions.

Novelis said in an email to Reuters late on Wednesday that it had flexibility as the world’s largest buyer of aluminium, reducing its dependence on metal from United Company Rusal.

“Accordingly, we are confident that the risk for any material disruption in production will be low,” it added.

Novelis is a subsidiary of India’s Hindalco Industries Ltd <HALC.NS,> part of the Aditya Birla Group, (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)

