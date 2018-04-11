FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that the government would provide aluminium giant Rusal with short-term liquidity and offer other assistance to help the company weather U.S. sanctions.

Siluanov said the government was working on specific measures to support Rusal, but said there were no plans for the state to buy shares in Rusal.

The aluminium producer was added to a U.S. sanctions blacklist on Friday, as Washington sought to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other “malign activity.” (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Editing by Andrew Osborn)

