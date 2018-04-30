FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Rusal shareholder says new strategy needed in response to U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - SUAL Partners, a co-owner of Russian aluminium producer Rusal, said on Monday that Rusal’s board and shareholders needed to start discussing a new strategy after the company was hit by U.S. sanctions earlier this month.

In a statement to Reuters, SUAL representative Andrei Shtorkh said that SUAL shareholders would take all necessary steps to facilitate the swift lifting of the sanctions on Rusal, but that serious transformations to reflect the new reality were needed. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

