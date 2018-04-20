FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 6:23 PM / in 2 hours

Russian minister says Rusal nationalisation not an option for now - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russia is not considering the temporary nationalisation of aluminium giant Rusal for now, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Friday.

Russian companies, including Rusal, that have been hit by U.S. sanctions have requested 100 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in liquidity from the government, Interfax added.

According to another news agency, RIA, Rusal has requested government support with liquidity and with demand for aluminium.

$1 = 61.2796 roubles Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter

