Rusal announces resignation of two non-executive directors

April 11 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer United Company Rusal Plc on Wednesday said two of its non-executive directors resigned after the company’s inclusion on a new list of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian companies and their owners.

Maksim Goldman and Daniel Lesin Wolfe stepped down from their positions due to the sanctions imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the company said.

This follows the resignation of Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg from his role as a Rusal director. The U.S. sanctions explicitly bar U.S. entities from doing business with Rusal, but the impact extended to companies outside the United States too.