FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
August 1, 2018 / 7:15 AM / in an hour

Rusal shares slip in early Moscow trade after U.S. Treasury extends deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Russian aluminium producer United Company Rusal slipped 0.7 percent in early trading on the Moscow exchange on Wednesday after the U.S. Treasury extended the deadline for divesting from the sanctioned company.

The U.S. Treasury in April imposed sanctions against billionaire Oleg Deripaska and eight companies in which he is a large shareholder, including Rusal, in response to what it termed “malign activities” by Russia. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Ivanova; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.