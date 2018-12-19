Russia's Deripaska prepares to cede control of Rusal, En+ - sources

LONDON/MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska is preparing to cede control of Rusal and its parent En+, moving part of his En+ stake to a blind trust, as talks with the United States on lifting sanctions advance, three sources familiar with the talks said.

One of the three sources and three other sources, familiar with the talks between Deripaska’s team and Washington, said the sides were very close to a deal and that it could be announced by the end of this week. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, Katya Golubkova, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Tatiana Voronova, Polina Devitt, Darya Korsunskaya and Anastasia Lyrchikova Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva writing by Polina Devitt editing by Veronica Brown and David Evans)