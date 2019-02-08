Russia's VTB may sell its stake in En+ -Ifax

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB, which has obtained a 22 percent stake in En+ as a part of a process to avert U.S. sanctions, may sell its stake on the market, En+ Board Chairman Greg Barker told Interfax.

“As far as I understand, in the long-term perspective VTB may consider exiting from this investment. Of course, these shares can not be sold back to a sanctioned body. But they (VTB) can place them on the market,” Barker said.

He added that VTB would not require permission from the U.S. Treasury to sell the stake but would have to notify it of the deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)