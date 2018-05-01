FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 1, 2018 / 11:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. extends deadline for divestiture of sanctions targets Rusal, En+

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday gave investors an additional month to divest or transfer their holdings in sanctions targets United Company Rusal Plc , En+ Group PLc and GAZ Group.

Washington last month imposed sanctions on billionaire Oleg Deripaska and several companies in which he is a large shareholder, including Rusal, in response to what the United States called Russia’s “malign activities.” Deripaska’s En+ Group holds his 48 percent stake in Rusal, while his Russian Machines conglomerate owns 61 percent of vehicle maker GAZ Group.

The Treasury has extended the deadline to divest financial holdings in the companies to June 6 from May 7.

Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.