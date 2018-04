MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - German Gref, the CEO of top Russian lender Sberbank, said on Tuesday that he did not think it is likely the bank will be targeted by U.S. sanctions.

“The inclusion of Sberbank on the SDN list is not in the realm of likelihood in my understanding,” Gref told reporters. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Editing by Maria Kiselyova)