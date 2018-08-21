FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 21, 2018 / 6:54 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

U.S. Senate vote on new Russia sanctions unlikely in Sept.-McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Legislation warning Russia that it would face heavy U.S. sanctions if it is found interfering in November’s congressional elections will not be voted on anytime soon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday as he also cited his strong interest in such a bill.

Noting an already heavy September Senate floor schedule, McConnell told reporters the chances are “probably pretty slim” that a new Russia sanctions measure would be wedged in. Without promising a vote by the Nov. 6 congressional elections, McConnell added, “We’ll be here longer this year and it would be high on the list for consideration for floor time.” (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.