MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday that Russia should make its financial system more independent because of growing threats from the United States, the RIA news agency reported.

Patrushev was also quoted as saying Russia should be more assertive in its foreign policy in response to actions by the United States, which this month imposed sanctions on Russia. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Hugh Lawson)