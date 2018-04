MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia may stop supplying titanium to Boeing if a proposed set of measures in retaliation to U.S. sanctions is approved, the RIA news agency quoted Sergei Ryabukhin, head of the budget committee of the upper house of Russia’s parliament, as saying on Friday.

Russian company VSMPO-Avisma is the world’s largest titanium producer. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by David Goodman)