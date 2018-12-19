U.S. imposes fresh Russia-related sanctions -Treasury

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United States imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions on Wednesday and said it intended to lift sanctions against Rusal Plc, EN+ and ESE, according to the Treasury Department website.

The three companies had agreed to restructuring changes including reducing Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s stake. The Treasury added 18 individuals and four entities to the sanctions list, including the chief accountant for a Russian company allegedly involved in information warfare. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)