MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s VSMPO-Avisma , the world’s largest titanium producer, is concerned that a proposed ban on supplies of titanium to the United States could squeeze it out of emerging markets, TASS reported the company as saying on Friday.

In response to new U.S. sanctions, Russian lawmakers had said earlier on Friday that they had drafted legislation to ban or restrict imports of various U.S. goods and services to Russia. (Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by David Goodman)