SOCHI, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s second biggest bank VTB has a plan if new U.S. sanctions are introduced but the bank will not disclose it, Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told reporters on Thursday.

“Why should we disclose the plan? Let the Americans be afraid of it,” Kostin said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)