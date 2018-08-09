FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Russia's VTB says studying new U.S. sanction plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 bank, is studying U.S. plans to impose new sanctions on Russia but is not yet ready to comment, Senior Vice-president Dmitry Pyanov said on a conference call on Thursday.

Washington on Wednesday said it would impose fresh sanctions on Russia by the end of August after it determined that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain. Russia denies the allegations.

VTB shares were down by 5.2 percent on Thursday amid a wider sell-off on the Russian market despite reporting strong second-quarter results earlier in the day.

Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely

