Russia's VTB says studying new U.S. sanction plans

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 bank, is studying U.S. plans to impose new sanctions on Russia but is not yet ready to comment, Senior Vice-president Dmitry Pyanov said on a conference call on Thursday.

Washington on Wednesday said it would impose fresh sanctions on Russia by the end of August after it determined that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain. Russia denies the allegations.

VTB shares were down by 5.2 percent on Thursday amid a wider sell-off on the Russian market despite reporting strong second-quarter results earlier in the day.