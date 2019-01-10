Regulatory News - Americas
January 10, 2019 / 6:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mnuchin defends U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Russian firms

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday sought to allay Democratic lawmakers’ concerns about a Trump administration decision to remove companies tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska from the U.S. sanctions list ahead of a congressional meeting over the issue.

“Treasury will be vigilant in ensuring that En+ and Rusal meet these commitments. If these companies fail to comply with the terms, they will face very real and swift consequences, including the reimposition of sanctions,” Mnuchin said in a statement before his closed-door briefing with U.S. lawmakers. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below