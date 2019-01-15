No. 2 U.S. House Democrat to seek delay in lifting of sanctions on Russian firms

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The second-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday he would ask the Treasury Department to delay a planned lifting of sanctions on two companies tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters he would call Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday and ask him to delay implementation of the decision until Feb. 28 to give Congress time to review it. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Ginger Gibson; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)