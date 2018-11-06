Russia has not met chemical weapons deadline -U.S. Congressional aides

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department advised Congress on Tuesday that Russia had not met a deadline to provide assurances that it would not use nerve agents against its own people after an attack on a former Russian spy in Britain, congressional committee aides said.

The State Department pledged in August to impose “very severe” sanctions on Russia after 90 days unless it provided “reliable assurances” that it would no longer use chemical weapons, and allow on-site inspections from the United Nations.

Sergei Skripal, a former colonel in Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were found slumped unconscious on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury in March after a liquid form of the Novichok type of nerve agent was applied to his home’s front door. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Richard Chang)