Russia sanctions measure stalls in U.S. Senate, fate uncertain

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Legislation seeking to keep sanctions in place on companies tied to the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, including the giant aluminum firm Rusal , stalled in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

The vote was 57-42 to end debate on the measure, meaning it fell short of the 60 votes necessary to advance in the 100-member Senate, where President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans hold a 53-47 seat majority. The result left its fate uncertain, although similar legislation has been introduced in the Democratic-led House of Representatives. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Tom Brown)