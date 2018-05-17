FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 17, 2018 / 8:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian lawmakers postpone bill making U.S. sanctions compliance a crime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers on Thursday voted to postpone the second reading of draft legislation being discussed in the lower house of parliament that would make it a crime to comply with Western sanctions.

The lower house of parliament voted to hold consultations with businesses before proceeding with discussion of the draft law. Russian business lobby groups on Wednesday voiced opposition to the bill. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.