Russian lawmakers postpone bill making U.S. sanctions compliance a crime

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers on Thursday voted to postpone the second reading of draft legislation being discussed in the lower house of parliament that would make it a crime to comply with Western sanctions.

The lower house of parliament voted to hold consultations with businesses before proceeding with discussion of the draft law. Russian business lobby groups on Wednesday voiced opposition to the bill. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Christian Lowe)