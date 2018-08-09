FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

U.S. says Russia sanctions to target security-related goods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions on Russia will target exports of national security related goods including sectors such as specialised oil and gas technology and some electronics and sensors, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.

Asked whether sanctions would apply directly to Russia’s biggest airline Aeroflot, the official said they would not, but could theoretically affect the company if it tried to import any of the goods covered by the sanctions. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

