September 21, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. sets Nov. 12 deadline for investors to divest holdings of Rusal, EN+

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it had set a Nov. 12 deadline for investors to divest holdings of debt, equity and other assets in sanctioned Russian companies EN+ and Rusal. A deadline of Oct. 23 was in force for divesting holdings of Gaz Group, the Treasury said.

The U.S. Treasury in April imposed sanctions against billionaire Oleg Deripaska and eight companies in which he is a large shareholder, including aluminum exporter Rusal, in response to what it termed “malign activities” by Russia.

Deadlines for investors to divest their holdings in the companies was extended to Oct. 23 in late July. The current order moves the deadline for divesting holdings in Rusal and EN+ until Nov. 12. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

