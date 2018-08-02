FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 2:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. senators introduce bill with new Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill on Thursday that they said would raise pressure on Russia in response to Moscow’s interference in U.S. elections, as well as its activities in Syria and aggression in Crimea.

“The current sanctions regime has failed to deter Russia from meddling in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. “Our goal is to change the status quo and impose crushing sanctions and other measures against Putin’s Russia until he ceases and desists meddling in the U.S. electoral process, halts cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure, removes Russia from Ukraine, and ceases efforts to create chaos in Syria.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

