U.S. Treasury extends time to divest from EN+, GAZ, Rusal

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it had extended the deadline for investors to divest holdings in sanctioned Russian companies EN+, GAZ Group and Rusal to Oct. 23 from Aug. 5.

The U.S. Treasury in April imposed sanctions against billionaire Oleg Deripaska and eight companies in which he is a large shareholder, including giant aluminum exporter Rusal, in response to what it called “malign activities” by Russia.

Deripaska has held a controlling interest in En+, which in turn controls Rusal. Automaker GAZ is also part of his business empire. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)