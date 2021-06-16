Putin says Biden raised issue of Radio Free Europe 'foreign agent status'

GENEVA, June 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia had declared U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) a “foreign agent” in response to what he said was similar U.S. moves against Russian media.
Putin said U.S. President Joe Biden had raised the matter at their summit talks in Geneva and that he hoped the issue could be resolved.
