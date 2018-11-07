Regulators investigate salmonella infections linked to Conagra's cake mixes

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators said here on Wednesday they were investigating a manufacturing facility that makes Conagra Brands Inc's cake mixes for potential links to salmonella infections after some batches of the products were recalled on Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed Conagra that a sample of its Duncan Hines Classic White Cake Mix contained Salmonella agbeni, which matched the strain that had infected five people reported to the CDC.

Conagra on Monday had recalled four varieties of the cake mix after officials in Oregon found Salmonella agbeni in a box of Duncan Hines Classic White Cake Mix.

The regulators are investigating five illnesses in three states to determine if they are linked with recently recalled here Duncan Hines cake mixes.

The company is working with the FDA to conduct a voluntary recall of Duncan Hines cake mixes from the market.

Conagra did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)