June 14, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks cereal due to possible salmonella risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co said on Thursday it was voluntarily recalling packages of its Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential for contamination with Salmonella.

Kellogg said it launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer that produces the cereal immediately after being contacted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding reports of illnesses.

The company said it is recalling its 15.3 ounce and 23 oz. Honey Smacks packages. No other Kellogg products are impacted by the recall, the company said. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Bill Berkrot)

