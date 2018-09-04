RPT-CDC reports 30 more illnesses related to Kellogg's tainted cereal

(Repeats to widen distribution, no change to headline or text)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - A total of 30 more cases of illnesses linked to Salmonella contamination of Kellogg Co’s Honey Smacks cereal have been reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, bringing the total to 130 cases across 36 states.

So far 34 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, CDC said on Tuesday, adding that three more states - Delaware, Maine and Minnesota - have reported ill people.

Kellogg in June had decided to recall an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 U.S. states due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

However, the cereal is still being sold in some locations, CDC said, citing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Illnesses in this outbreak started on dates ranging from March 3 to August 7, CDC said, adding the investigation is still ongoing.

People get sick from Salmonella 12 to 72 hours after swallowing the germ and experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Kellogg and the U.S. health regulator did not immediately respond to request for comment.